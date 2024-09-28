Sarah McBride poised to become US's first openly transgender Congress member

If she wins Delaware ’s only House seat in November, the Democrat is poised to become the country’s first openly transgender member of Congress .

A decade later, on Christmas Day in 2011, McBride came out to her parents as a transgender woman. Her mother, Sally, said looking back, she’s not proud of how she and Dave initially reacted. For her part, McBride, a Democrat, said becoming a historic first wouldn’t be enough — she wants to ensure she’s not the last.

Her fascination with political history dates back to her childhood, as McBride details in her 2018 memoir, “Tomorrow Will Be Different: Love, Loss and the Fight for Trans Equality.” But in 2011, at 21, “the pain had become too much,” she wrote. She came out to a close friend and then her family shortly after. Four months later, on her last day as American University’s student body president — a highly coveted position at the hyperpolitical school — she came out on Facebook and in the student newspaper. The announcement went viral.

Both statements proved true. In the fall of 2012, McBride became the first out trans woman to work in the White House when she interned for the Obama administration. The following year, she was integral to helping pass a bill in Delaware that protected transgender people from discrimination. McBride said Cray had a childlike goofiness, similar to one of her favorite TV characters, Ted Lasso.

Sarah McBride visited 15 polling locations across Delaware on primary election day, Sept. 10.Jana Williams for NBC News “I would say it was not a friendly room,” Hawk said. They “were very wary of paid leave and how it would impact their businesses and their employees … and her ability to both be incredibly technically competent when speaking to the policy, but also interweave in just the absolute fundamental and human importance of providing this benefit to people was really cool.”

