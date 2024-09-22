San Francisco School Board Holds Emergency Meeting Amidst Closures and Controversy

Sara Sullivan, a parent at San Francisco Community school, addresses the Board of Education at its Sept. 22 emergency meeting. Photo by Kelly WaldronOn Sunday at 9 a.m. the San Francisco Board of Education convened for an emergency meeting to discuss retaining or firing the district’s superintendent, Matt Wayne. of which schools are set to close or merge, leaving parents and students in the dark.
The Board of Education held an emergency meeting on Sunday to discuss retaining or firing the district’s superintendent, Matt Wayne. September 22, 2024. Photo by Kelly Waldron. “If you have a leader that is not leading well, I don’t think that keeping him in power is going to help,” said Anna Gracia, a parent at San Francisco Community school. Gracia said that, ultimately, Wayne was responsible for the closures in the first place. “We need to stop it where it starts.”
“I have to say, just the decision to even consider firing the superintendent before the list of school closures has been released and admits the budget crisis — this doesn’t impart a lot of confidence to me,” said Emily, a teacher and future SFUSD parent.
