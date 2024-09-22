San Francisco School Board Holds Emergency Meeting Amidst Closures and Controversy

Sara Sullivan, a parent at San Francisco Community school, addresses the Board of Education at its Sept. 22 emergency meeting. Photo by Kelly WaldronOn Sunday at 9 a.m. the San Francisco Board of Education convened for an emergency meeting to discuss retaining or firing the district’s superintendent, Matt Wayne. of which schools are set to close or merge, leaving parents and students in the dark.

The Board of Education held an emergency meeting on Sunday to discuss retaining or firing the district’s superintendent, Matt Wayne. September 22, 2024. Photo by Kelly Waldron. “If you have a leader that is not leading well, I don’t think that keeping him in power is going to help,” said Anna Gracia, a parent at San Francisco Community school. Gracia said that, ultimately, Wayne was responsible for the closures in the first place. “We need to stop it where it starts.”

“I have to say, just the decision to even consider firing the superintendent before the list of school closures has been released and admits the budget crisis — this doesn’t impart a lot of confidence to me,” said Emily, a teacher and future SFUSD parent.

San Francisco School District Superintendent Matt Wayne School Closures Public Protest Board Of Education

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



SFnewsnow / 🏆 237. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

49ers' Ricky Pearsall to miss at least 4 games after being shot in attempted robberySan Francisco 49ers rookie Ricky Pearsall was shot in an attempted robbery in San Francisco.

Source: abc7newsbayarea - 🏆 529. / 51 Read more »

San Francisco School Board President Lainie Motamedi abruptly resignsMayor London Breed appointed a new San Francisco school board member Friday after San Francisco School Board President Lainie Motamedi suddenly announced her resignation citing personal and health reason, according to city officials.

Source: KPIXtv - 🏆 443. / 53 Read more »

San Francisco school board president abruptly resignsThe San Francisco school board president resigned abruptly Friday for health and personal reasons.

Source: KTVU - 🏆 465. / 53 Read more »

Caltrain completes rollout of all-electric fleet between San Jose, San FranciscoOn Saturday, Caltrain officially ushered in a new era by launching fully electric service between San Francisco and San Jose.

Source: KPIXtv - 🏆 443. / 53 Read more »

San Diego Padres vs. San Francisco Giants - September 13, 2024In first game of 3-game set, Giants welcome Padres

Source: FOXSports - 🏆 280. / 63 Read more »

Crime has surged in Oakland since pandemic, leveled off in San Jose, San FranciscoCrime statistics from the Bay Area’s three largest cities show a general downward trend, with one glaring exception.

Source: mercnews - 🏆 88. / 68 Read more »