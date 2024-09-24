San Francisco Parents React To Mayor's Plan To Stabilize Troubled School District

Parents in the San Francisco Unified School District are reacting to Mayor London Breed's plan to stabilize the district amid a massive budget shortfall and the possibility of school closures .Leaders within the embattled district called a rare, emergency meeting Sunday morning to determine the fate of the district's superintendent, Matt Wayne. He's keeping his job, for now, but even so, the city is stepping in to try to stabilize the district.

In a letter Monday to district leaders, including Wayne, Breed said the team intends to be a 'resource for you to troubleshoot, review, validate, and provide capacity to help the district tackle its most urgent and fundamental challenges.

