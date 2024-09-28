San Francisco accused of 'bullying' Oakland over airport name

Travelers walking towards Terminal 2 at San Francisco Bay Oakland International Airport earlier this year. A new lawsuit calls the name"confusing." San Francisco has been accused of “bullying” after slapping nearby Oakland with a trademark lawsuit — sharply warning the crossbay rival to “stay away” from its brand.rebranded its airport — formerly known as “Metropolitan Oakland International” — to the broader “ San Francisco Bay Oakland International Airport.

Now, San Francisco City Attorney David Chiu is calling for a ground stop against the Port, accusing them of “intentionally and knowingly capitalizing off of confusion,” CNN Travel“We are already seeing traveler confusion around the use of Oakland’s new name. This was entirely predictable and preventable,” Chiu said in a statement released to the media.“San Francisco has invested millions in making San Francisco International Airport the world class airport it is today.

“Unfortunately, it appears that SFO sought to manufacture confusion under the cloak of legal filings and try to erase OAK from the map,” Richardson claimed.The Raiders departed for Sin City in 2020. The Golden State Warriors moved to San Francisco in 2019.

