San Fernando Valley Resident Dies From West Nile Virus Complications

Officials said a San Fernando Valley resident was hospitalized after being infected by the mosquito-borne disease and then died from neurological illness.Officials said a San Fernando Valley resident was hospitalized after being infected by the mosquito-borne disease and then died from neurological illness.“This tragic loss highlights the serious health risks posed by mosquito-borne disease s, such as West Nile virus, dengue, and others,” said Muntu Davis, Los Angeles County Health Officer.
Health officials say the West Nile virus spreads through the bite of an infected mosquito. Some symptoms may include fever, muscle aches, and tiredness. People over 50 with health problems are at greater risk of serious illnesses, such as meningitis, encephalitis and limb paralysis.West Nile virus spreads during warm weather months when mosquitoes are most active. While not all mosquitoes carry this virus, the type of mosquito that spreads this virus is found throughout Los Angeles County.
So far this year, a total of 14 cases have been documented in Los Angeles County, not including Long Beach and Pasadena who have their local health department reports their cases.
West Nile Virus Mosquito-Borne Disease Neurological Illness Public Health Los Angeles County
