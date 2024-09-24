San Diego Family Detained At Gunpoint Over Mistaken Identity

Customs and Border Protection has opened an investigation into an incident in which officers detained a San Diego family at gunpoint over what they said was a case of mistaken identity, according to Congressman Juan Vargas, who called the incident “tragic” and a “terrible mistake.”
There is new reaction to a story about a local family that was held at gunpoint by border agents. NBC 7's Shelby Bremer has more from a civil rights attorney and those asking about accountability. CBP has repeatedly declined to answer several questions about the incident, including why the officers were looking for Jorge Gonzalez or why they drew their guns.Vargas said that, once his office learned of the incident, they reached out to CBP to ask for an investigation and the agency agreed.
Vargas said he believes CBP violated its own use-of-force policy, which says officers shall only use force that is “objectively reasonable”: if there’s an imminent threat or if someone is resisting arrest, among other factors.
Mistaken Identity Border Agents Detained At Gunpoint San Diego Family
