San Diego Family Detained At Gunpoint Over Mistaken Identity

Customs and Border Protection has opened an investigation into an incident in which officers detained a San Diego family at gunpoint over what they said was a case of mistaken identity, according to Congressman Juan Vargas, who called the incident “tragic” and a “terrible mistake.”

There is new reaction to a story about a local family that was held at gunpoint by border agents. NBC 7's Shelby Bremer has more from a civil rights attorney and those asking about accountability. CBP has repeatedly declined to answer several questions about the incident, including why the officers were looking for Jorge Gonzalez or why they drew their guns.Vargas said that, once his office learned of the incident, they reached out to CBP to ask for an investigation and the agency agreed.

Vargas said he believes CBP violated its own use-of-force policy, which says officers shall only use force that is “objectively reasonable”: if there’s an imminent threat or if someone is resisting arrest, among other factors.

Mistaken Identity Border Agents Detained At Gunpoint San Diego Family

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



nbcsandiego / 🏆 524. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Family member says fallen San Diego police officer ‘always liked protecting and serving'San Diego police Officer Austin Machitar's end of watch came late Monday night after a fiery crash in Clairemont Mesa.

Source: nbcsandiego - 🏆 524. / 51 Read more »

Family preserves memory of San Diego 9/11 victim in church tradition'The best part of my job is telling stories that yearn to be told.'

Source: 10News - 🏆 732. / 50 Read more »

Community events in San Diego County: From Rancho Bernardo Street Fair to Clairemont Family DayA sneak peek at upcoming community concerts, street fairs, festivals, performances, art shows, library events, blood drives, community meetings and more.

Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »

San Diego High teen works to help to support family, mom with cancerTali is a Multimedia Journalist and Producer at ABC 10News.

Source: 10News - 🏆 732. / 50 Read more »

‘It was like a gut punch’: Family of injured San Diego officer recounts learning about crashZach Martinez suffered burns, a broken back and multiple facial injuries in the Aug. 26 crash that killed a fellow officer in Clairemont

Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »

Family member says fallen San Diego officer ‘always liked protecting and serving'San Diego police Officer Austin Machitar's end of watch came late Monday night after a fiery crash in Clairemont Mesa.

Source: nbcsandiego - 🏆 524. / 51 Read more »