San Diego Families Need Nearly $275,000 to Afford a Home

Only about 11% of households in San Diego County, where the median household income is $96,964, make enough money to comfortably afford a home, according to USD research San Diego families need an income of nearly $275,000 a year to afford a mortgage on a home, which is nearly double what it was before the pandemic, according to a new report from the real estate website Zillow.

Of the 50 largest metropolitan areas Zillow ranked, San Diego needed the fourth-highest income in order to afford a home, trailing only three other California cities -- San Jose, San Francisco and Los Angeles. Another way San Diegans may be able to afford a home is to move elsewhere. The cities with the lowest income required to afford a mortgage were Pittsburgh; Memphis, Tenn.; Cleveland, Ohio; and New Orleans, according to Zillow.

Housing Affordability San Diego Zillow Report Income Requirements Mortgage Costs

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



nbcsandiego / 🏆 524. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

San Diego Padres vs. San Francisco Giants - September 13, 2024In first game of 3-game set, Giants welcome Padres

Source: FOXSports - 🏆 280. / 63 Read more »

San Diego Padres vs. LA Dodgers series preview: How the West will be wonThe Padres and Dodgers play the penultimate series of the season in L.A. this week with the National League West division title on the line.

Source: nbcsandiego - 🏆 524. / 51 Read more »

24 San Diego nonprofits awarded nearly $6 million to fund youth workforce opportunitiesThe Prebys Foundation is distributing $5.89 million in grants to help nonprofits provide paid work opportunities for youth, especially those from historically underserved backgrounds.

Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »

San Diego DA says El Salvador man strangled girlfriend in '91, fled the countryThe case remained unsolved for nearly three decades until an additional investigation that included DNA testing was conducted in 2019, the DA's office said

Source: nbcsandiego - 🏆 524. / 51 Read more »

Weeks before election, Republican Party of San Diego County reports negative financesThe U.S. Federal Elections Commission also wants to know why local party officials apparently accepted donations that exceed campaign limits.

Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »

CONCACAF's 2025 Gold Cup tournament coming to San Diego's Snapdragon StadiumSnapdragon Stadium will be among 14 venues across the U.S. and Canada hosting the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup soccer tournament, organizers announced.

Source: nbcsandiego - 🏆 524. / 51 Read more »