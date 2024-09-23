San Diego Events: From Haunted Houses to Restaurant Week

Lupe Figueroa puts out cherry tomatoes at the Valdivia Farms booth during the State Street Farmers’ Market in Carlsbad on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024. Here are some of the best things to do this week in San Diego, from Monday, Sept. 23 to Friday, Sept. 27.Jump and scream at these scary haunted houses , trails and mazes in San Diego CountyFrom Sunday through Sept. 29, more than 100 restaurants around the county will offer multicourse deals during San Diego Restaurant Week .
A chamber music concert featuring Ines Irawati on piano and Jeremy Kurtz-Harris on double bass will be held Tuesday. The program will include music by Bach, Lancen and Brahms. The concert is part of the Friends of the Ranch Bernardo Library’s 25th annual Chamber Concert series. Admission is free; donations are appreciated.In Carlsbad Village, Wednesday evenings turn State Street into a place to find local groceries.
8 p.m. Friday. Dizzy’s at Arias Hall , 1717 Morena Boulevard, Bay Park. $10 and $20. 270-7467. dizzysjazz.comThe German American Societies of San Diego will host Oktoberfest in El Cajon for two weekends. An opening day parade with keg tap and the crowning of the 2024 Oktoberfest Queen is at 6:30 p.m. tonight. There will be authentic German food and beers on tap along with oom-pah music by a band from Germany, the Guggenbach-Buam.
