San Diego DA's Office Takes Strong Stand Against Hate Crimes

People coming and going at the Central Courthouse in Downtown on Monday, Sept. 16, 2024 in San Diego , California. As communities come together to spread the message about zero tolerance for hate in honor of San Diego United Against Hate week, Sept. 21-27, the District Attorney ’s Office is standing united against hate, and taking decisive action that brings accountability to those who bring hateful harm to our neighborhoods.

San Diego County residents have experienced hate in gut-wrenching ways. For example, we prosecuted a defendant who repeatedly stabbed a homeless African American man at a shelter. We also convicted a defendant for stalking a gay couple at their home for more than a week, during which time he stole their pride flag, vandalized their property and flashed an airsoft gun at them, which the victims thought was a real gun.is race-based incidents targeting African American community members.

If you’re a victim or witness a crime that could be a hate crime, make observations of what is being said along with the crime itself, description of perpetrator and any vehicles involved and report what you saw to police or to the DA’s Office through an online reporting form.

Hate Crimes San Diego District Attorney Prosecutions Bias Motivated Offenses

