San Antonio Zoo Hosts Third Annual Día de los Muertos Ofrenda

From now through Nov. 2, the community is invited to participate in the San Antonio Zoo 's Día de los Muertos ofrenda. SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Zoo is inviting the community to be a part of their 3rd annual Día de los Muertos ofrenda.
From now through Nov. 2, as part of 'Zoo Boo', visitors are welcome to bring 4x6 photos of their beloved late pets to place or hang on a community animal ofrenda in Zootenial Plaza.Día de los Muertos is a revered Mexican holiday that honors the deceased and holds deep cultural significance in San Antonio.
“Our Día de los Muertos altar offers a heartfelt opportunity to honor your furry, feathery or scaley friends loving memory in a way that resonates with the vibrant culture of San Antonio,” said Tim Morrow, President & CEO of San Antonio Zoo. “Please join us in this meaningful celebration, where we can remember the lives of beloved animal companions together."
'Zoo Boo' is included with standard admission and is free for San Antonio Zoo members. For more information, visit the San Antonio Zoo
