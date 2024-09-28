San Antonio Zoo Hosts Third Annual Día de los Muertos Ofrenda

From now through Nov. 2, the community is invited to participate in the San Antonio Zoo 's Día de los Muertos ofrenda. SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Zoo is inviting the community to be a part of their 3rd annual Día de los Muertos ofrenda.

From now through Nov. 2, as part of 'Zoo Boo', visitors are welcome to bring 4x6 photos of their beloved late pets to place or hang on a community animal ofrenda in Zootenial Plaza.Día de los Muertos is a revered Mexican holiday that honors the deceased and holds deep cultural significance in San Antonio.

“Our Día de los Muertos altar offers a heartfelt opportunity to honor your furry, feathery or scaley friends loving memory in a way that resonates with the vibrant culture of San Antonio,” said Tim Morrow, President & CEO of San Antonio Zoo. “Please join us in this meaningful celebration, where we can remember the lives of beloved animal companions together."

'Zoo Boo' is included with standard admission and is free for San Antonio Zoo members. For more information, visit the San Antonio Zoo

Dia De Los Muertos San Antonio Zoo Ofrenda Pets Community Event

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



News4SA / 🏆 251. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Details announced for Muertos Fest, San Antonio’s largest Día de Los Muertos festivalOrganizers for San Antonio’s Muertos Fest released details about the 12th annual event during a press conference on Wednesday morning.

Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »

San Antonio Restaurant Reviews | San Antonio CurrentReviews on new and established restaurants and bars in the San Antonio area

Source: SAcurrent - 🏆 607. / 51 Read more »

San Antonio Zoo honors frontline heroes with free admission in SeptemberSAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Zoo announced Frontline Heroes Appreciation Month, a special event dedicated to recognizing and thanking the brave men and women w

Source: News4SA - 🏆 251. / 63 Read more »

San Antonio Zoo reopens after flooding, encourages guests to visit parkThe San Antonio Zoo is now open after a day of heavy rain and flooding led to the park’s closure on Tuesday.

Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »

San Antonio Zoo to use $500K from city’s tree fund for gorilla enclosureA program aimed at preserving San Antonio's tree canopy will be a boon to some of its newest residents: Gorillas at the San Antonio Zoo.

Source: SAReport - 🏆 252. / 63 Read more »

San Antonio Zoo reopens after flood, says animals are safeThe San Antonio Zoo is asking locals for support after flooding forced it to shut down Tuesday, causing 'significant loss of revenue.'

Source: ExpressNews - 🏆 519. / 51 Read more »