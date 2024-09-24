Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Appears On Geekbench, Revealing Performance And Design Upgrades

over at Geekbench , giving us an early look at its expected performance and hardware upgrades. Named ‘SM-S938U’, this is likely the phone that will be sold in the U.S.So there’s definitely a pretty healthy increase in power. This is despite the phone having lost yet more weight. Leakedshow that Samsung ’s latest flagship will shave off even more width than its predecessor.

Aside from performance the Geekbench listing also gives us a look at a few other bits of information. This model was sporting 12 GB of RAM, the same as last year’s Ultra. Worth mentioning, of course, is that this doesn’t necessarily mean all S25 Ultra variants will be locked to this amount of RAM., which means the phone should support OS updates till Android 22.

Follow us on social media to catch the latest trending stories, watch exclusive videos, and join the conversation with our vibrant community! Abdullah is an ardent believer in the future of VR, and can't wait to see what more it brings to the table as technology improves. He enjoys covering new software releases in the XR industry, as well as major news about hardware and companies focused on VR.A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative.

