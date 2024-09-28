Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge Laptop Boasts Stunning Display at New Low Prices

The portability of a laptop is nice and all, but oftentimes, the tradeoff is a smaller screen that can feel cramped if you’ve got a lot of tabs open. Thankfully, there are laptops like Samsung ’s Galaxy Book4 Edge , which offers a 16-inch display in a thin and lightweight package. It typically starts at $1,499.99, but right now, Best Buy is selling it with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage for just $999.99 , which is a new all-time low price.

The adapter is one of my colleague Wes Davis’ favorite smart home devices because it adds smarts to a wide range of garage door models and is easy to install. It’s also compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Samsung SmartThings, in case you want to control your garage door with your voice instead of a smartphone. * Now through 12:59AM on October 1st, the Beats Fit Pro are down to their best price of $139.95 from Woot in dark gray and purple.

