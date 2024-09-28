The Detroit Lions will play on primetime for the second time, and luckily for them, they will be with one of their top pass catchers, Sam LaPorta.More news: 49ers Linebacker Tears ACL in Practice, Out For SeasonLions head coach Dan Campbell told reporters that LaPorta is expected to play on Monday night against the Seattle Seahawks after suffering an ankle sprain last week.ESPN's Adam Schefter shared via Twitter/X.

LaPorta has not hit his steide yet this seoans. In three games in 2024, he has only recorded eight receptions on 10 targets for 94 yards, zero touchdowns, and an average of 11.8 yards per reception.It hasn't been the sedans many expected of him just yet, and we will see if he appears to be the player he has the potential to be. Last season, LaPorta showed that he could be the tight end of the future.

Sam Laporta Detroit Lions Seattle Seahawks NFL Injury Update

