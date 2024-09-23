Sam Darnold Avoids Serious Knee Injury, Expected To Start Week 4

received good news regarding quarterback Sam Darnold 's knee injury he suffered during the team's 34–7 win over the

Darnold underwent an MRI on Monday morning, and it revealed that the quarterback just has a knee bruise and has no structural damage, coach Kevin O'Connell told reporters. This is best-case scenario for the 3–0 Vikings. The Vikings already have had their share of injuries in the quarterbacks room this season, as first-round pick J.J. McCarthy isafter suffering a meniscus tear in August. If Darnold had a more serious injury, the Vikings would've relied on backup Nick Mullens instead.Darnold has been off to a hot start this season. He has completed 53-of-78 pass attempts for 657 yards, eight touchdowns and two interceptions, with four of those scores thrown during Sunday's win.

The Vikings haven't stated what Darnold's status will be for their Week 4's matchup against the NFC North rival Green Bay Packers, but it seems all signs point to Darnold starting under center at Lambeau Field.Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News.

