Saints Tackle Trevor Penning Fined For Roughing Penalty

Saints offensive tackle Trevor Penning has been fined by the NFL for his unnecessary roughness penalty from last Sunday's game against the Eagles . He engaged in a block with Darius Slay that went well after the whistle and ended up finishing on the New Orleans sideline. His fine is $11,255.

Meanwhile, Khristian Boyd was also fined for an unncessary roughness on the Devonta Smith hit. That one is a little different due to the fineLastly, Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson picked up three separate fines from the NFL for various offenses during the game, one in each of the first three quarters. It comes to the grand total of $45,021. It's the second straight week he's been fined by the league.I officially started covering the New Orleans Saints & other NFL topics in 2011.

Saints Penning Fines Eagles Unnecessary Roughness

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



SInow / 🏆 273. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NFL Week 2: Staggering Eagles face the mighty Saints (mighty Saints?), who demolished the CowboysThe Cowboys got steamrolled at home by the Saints, who are averaging 185.0 rushing yards a game. The Eagles are giving up 157.5. Then the Birds visit Tampa Bay, led by a rejuvenated Baker Mayfield.

Source: PhillyDailyNews - 🏆 89. / 67 Read more »

Broderick Jones opens up about Pittsburgh Steelers’ ill-fated OT rotationPittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Broderick Jones opened up about the Steelers' tackle rotation.

Source: PennLive - 🏆 463. / 53 Read more »

At 16 years old, Red Bulls wonderkid Julian Hall already penning impressive start to pro careerJulian Hall could be somewhere in Europe, marinating in an academy of one of the world's top soccer clubs.

Source: amNewYork - 🏆 336. / 59 Read more »

Naomi Osaka says motherhood made her 'proud' after early US Open exitOsaka said she changed her mind on penning a negative message after the loss.

Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »

‘The Joy Luck Club’ Sequel In The Works With Amy Tan & Ron Bass Penning; Hyde Park & Jeff Kleeman Producing'The Joy Luck Club' Sequel In The Works With Amy Tan & Ron Bass Penning

Source: DEADLINE - 🏆 109. / 63 Read more »

Saints vs Cowboys Picks & Predictions for Week 2: NOLA Defense Forces Prescott to ScrambleDak Prescott didn't have to do much running in an easy win over Cleveland last week, but a matchup with the Saints defense presents a much different challenge, which could lead to plenty of rush yards for the Cowboys QB.

Source: Covers - 🏆 341. / 59 Read more »