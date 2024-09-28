Saints Dealing With Key Injuries Ahead of Falcons Clash

The New Orleans Saints are dealing with several key injuries as they prepare to take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. New Orleans, 2-1, will beThe Saints may also have to go without WR Chris Olave , RB Alvin Kamara , and WR Cedrick Wilson. Each of those three are listed as game-time decisions because of injury.

An undrafted rookie from Boston College, Hergel had a strong training camp and preseason. Many thought that he'd done enough to earn a spot on the initial active roster. The Saints released him on August 27, but were able to re-sign him to the practice squad the next day. The fact that New Orleans did not promote WR Equanimeous St. Brown or WR Kevin Austin Jr. may indicate that Chris Olave or Cedrick Wilson may be able to play against the Falcons.

