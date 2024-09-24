SAG-AFTRA Strikes League Of Legends Over Unfair Labor Practices

As the video game voice actor strike continues, SAG-AFTRA has added League of Legends to its list of struck video games . The union organization, consisting of over 160,000 members, also filed an unfair labor complaint against Formosa Interactive , one of the support studios that worked on the game. Riot Games has issued a statement on social media saying, “League of Legends has nothing to do with the complaint mentioned in SAG-AFTRA ’s press release.

When that was unsuccessful, SAG-AFTRA claims that Formosa then secretly transferred the game to what the union described as a shell company and subsequently put out casting calls exclusively for non-union talent. In response, SAG-AFTRA has filed an unfair labor complaint with the National Labor Relations Board against Formosa Interactive and added the studio’s highest profile game — League of Legends — to the union’s struck games list.

SAG-AFTRA Strike League Of Legends Formosa Interactive Unfair Labor Practices

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



verge / 🏆 94. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SAG-AFTRA calls strike against 'League of Legends,' the latest step in video game actors' battleSAG-AFTRA has added 'League of Legends' to its list of struck video games to punish Formosa Interactive for alleged unfair labor practices.

Source: latimes - 🏆 11. / 82 Read more »

SAG-AFTRA calls for a strike against League of LegendsSAG-AFTRA has called for a strike of League of Legends after one of the game’s partner studios, Formosa Interactive, allegedly attempted to circumvent the strike.

Source: verge - 🏆 94. / 67 Read more »

SAG-AFTRA strikes against League of Legends over voiceover company actionsAnna has been a freelance writer for more than a decade. In that time, she's covered everything from electronics to esports, from marketing to magic. Her tech and entertainment reporting has appeared on Ars Technica, Mashable, Digital Trends, and more. She especially loves playing, making, and geeking out over video games.

Source: engadget - 🏆 276. / 63 Read more »

Video game actors' strike: SAG-AFTRA says 80 games have agreed to its AI termsSAG-AFTRA says 80 video games have agreed to abide by its proposed AI terms amid the ongoing video game actors' strike.

Source: latimes - 🏆 11. / 82 Read more »

SAG-AFTRA Reaches Interim Agreement on AI Protections With 80 Video GamesEighty video games have agreed to follow through with the union's asks in their interim agreement, which includes 'common sense A.I. protections.'

Source: RollingStone - 🏆 483. / 51 Read more »

80 Video Games Sign Union Agreement With SAG-AFTRA Over AI UsageSAG-AFTRA announced this afternoon that several studios have signed an agreement with the union, agreeing to a tiered budget or interim agreement, which includes common sense A.I. protections.

Source: bleedingcool - 🏆 20. / 69 Read more »