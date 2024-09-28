Sabalenka Advances In Beijing As Chinese Fans Cheer For Zhang

FILE - Italy’s Jannick Sinner gestures after defeating Chile’s Nicolas Jarry during the China Open tennis tournament held at the National Tennis Center in Beijing, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024. Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus reacts during a match against Mananchaya Sawangkaew of Thailand for the China Open tennis tournament held at the National Tennis Center in Beijing, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024.

On court Saturday, the two-time Grand Slam champion again found himself behind in the Chinese capital after Safiullin broke serve twice to claim the opening set. “Titles are more important obviously than finals. But even then 75 quarterfinals are great,” said Medvedev, who is Russian. “When I made my first quarterfinal was Moscow and I was pretty happy. And now it’s 75. I am still happy, but not the same way.”In the women’s draw, U.S. Open champion Aryna Sabalenka advanced to the third round with a 6-4, 6-1 win over Thai qualifier Mananchaya Sawangkaew.

Third-seeded Jasmine Paolini of Italy rallied from a poor first set to beat Denmark’s Clara Tauson 1-6, 7-5, 6-4. Paolini, therunner-up, will play Poland’s Magda Linette after the 31st-seeded player also needed three sets to progress past Moyuka Uchijima 6-4, 4-6, 6-3.

Sinner Advances In Beijing Despite Pending Doping AppealWorld No. 1 Jannik Sinner rallied past Russian Romann Safiullin in the second round of the China Open on Saturday, shortly after learning his doping case is not over. While Sinner was on court in Beijing, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) announced it will seek a one to two-year ban for the US Open champion who tested positive twice for an anabolic steroid in March. A tribunal of the Tennis Integrity Unit decided not to suspend him on August 20 after determining he was not at fault. His fate will now be decided by the Sport Arbitration Tribunal after WADA filed its appeal on Thursday.

