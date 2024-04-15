Ryan Seacrest's Girlfriend Finally Made It On The 'Gram After 3 Years Of Dating

Ryan Seacrest ’s Girlfriend Finally Made It On The ‘Gram After 3 Years Of Datinggirlfriend after this apparent breakup rumor. Seacrest is notoriously private about who he’s dating. That doesn’t mean we couldn’t find some names, though! Here’s what we know.has been linked to several women throughout the years, but his relationship with 28-year-old Taylor was by far his longest yet. The pair have dated on-and-off for nearly eight years, having met for the first time in 2013.

“I haven’t seen him since that day,” she told Oprah, before joking about why Seacrest decided not to pursue her. “I don’t know. I ate too much lobster? You’d have to ask him.”The 2007 Playboy Playmate of the Year was rumored to have been dating Seacrest on and off for a couple years beginning in 2009. Though, Underwood has since told radio host Howard Stern that she and Seacrest never actually slept together.

Ryan Seacrest Girlfriend Instagram Dating Relationships

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



StyleCaster / 🏆 104. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Vanna White and Ryan Seacrest Team Up Ahead of His ‘Wheel of Fortune’ DebutLiz Calvario is a Los Angeles-based reporter and editor for TODAY.com who covers entertainment, pop culture and trending news.

Source: TODAYshow - 🏆 389. / 55 Read more »

Vanna White Joins Ryan Seacrest on 'American Idol' Ahead of His 'Wheel of Fortune' DebutThe media personality is set to take over Pat Sajak's 'Wheel of Fortune' job later this year.

Source: etnow - 🏆 696. / 51 Read more »

Luke Bryan Comforts Ryan Seacrest After Emotional 'American Idol' PerformanceEmmy Russell brought the long-time host to tears during the performance of her original song, 'Want You.'

Source: etnow - 🏆 696. / 51 Read more »

Luke Bryan Comforts Ryan Seacrest After American Idol PerformanceLuke Bryan comforted 'American Idol' host Ryan Seacrest after Loretta Lynn's granddaughter Emmy Russell sang an emotional original song

Source: usweekly - 🏆 390. / 55 Read more »

Wheel of Fortune's Vanna White Joining Ryan Seacrest on American IdolVanna White will appear on ‘American Idol’ alongside future ‘Wheel of Fortune’ host Ryan Seacrest on Monday, April 8

Source: usweekly - 🏆 390. / 55 Read more »

Vanna White to cohost American Idol with future Wheel of Fortune host Ryan SeacrestRyan Seacrest has revealed that Vanna White will join him on tonight's episode of 'American Idol' ahead of their collaboration on season 42 of 'Wheel of Fortune.'

Source: EW - 🏆 713. / 51 Read more »