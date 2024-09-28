Russian Strikes on Ukrainian Hospital Kill at Least Nine

on a hospital in northeastern Ukraine Saturday, killing at least nine people and injuring 20 others, Ukrainian officials said.

“The first attack killed one person and damaged the ceilings of several floors of the hospital,” Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said, adding that more were killed during the second strike. were evacuated from the building during the attacks that killed nine, including one police officer. Several floors in the hospital were destroyed in the attacks, which sparked a fire.

Ukraine Russia Hospital Attack Sumy Civilian Casualties

