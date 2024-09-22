Russia n forces have reportedly experienced one of their deadliest days in months, with steep losses in tanks, armored fighting vehicles and military personnel, according to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.The latest figures released by Kyiv on Sunday show a significant uptick in casualties as the fighting continues on the eastern front line and in the Russia n Kursk region.

On September 20, Ukraine reported 1,340 Russian troop deaths and 20 tanks destroyed in a 24-hour period, bringing the war's total death toll to around 639,480 at the time. Kyiv's numbers have continued to climb, indicating sustained heavy fighting.Getting an accurate number of troop losses is difficult as both sides do not release official estimates and Moscow has not updated its death toll since September 2022 when it said just under 6,000 of its soldiers had been killed.

