Russian Attacks Target Medical Center In Sumy, Ukraine

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, emergency services workers evacuate patients after Russia n attacks on a medical center in the northeastern Ukrainian city of Sumy Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024. In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, emergency services workers look to move rubble and find injured after Russia n attacks on a medical center in the northeastern Ukrainian city of Sumy Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024.

Local officials in Sumy said Shahed drones were used in the attack. Twenty-one other people were wounded, Sumy Acting Mayor Artem Kobzar said.

Ukraine Russia Conflict Medical Center Sumy

