Russian Actors Stage Fake News Video To Discredit Kamala Harris

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris delivers remarks at the Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute’s 47th Annual Leadership Conference at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center on Sept. 18, 2024, in Washington, D.C.
The story was entirely fictitious, as was the website, registered in Iceland and created just a few weeks prior to the story’s publication. But the fabrication nonetheless spread quickly across right-wing social media. “This content is also consistent with Russia’s broader efforts to boost the former president’s candidacy and denigrate the vice president and the Democratic Party, including through conspiratorial narratives,” one ODNI official said.Articles on the site were posted without attribution and appear to take text from real news outlets’ stories.
It is not the first, nor it will be the last, use of technology aiming to spread narratives about candidates. Microsoft, in its own, independent assessment published last week, also found that Russian actors had switched to a playbook of denigrating the vice president.
