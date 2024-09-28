Russia Invokes Nuclear Capacity In UN Speech Full Of Bile Toward West

Russia ’s top diplomat warned Saturday against “trying to fight to victory with a nuclear power,” delivering a U.N. General Assembly speech packed with condemnations of what Russia sees as West ern machinations in Ukraine and elsewhere — including inside the United Nations itself.

Russia, Russia, Russia 2024—DoJ Strikes Down Pro-Trump Election Fake News RingDavey Winder is a technology journalist who covers cybersecurity news and research. He’s covered everything from the true story behind the hacking of Donald Trump’s nude photos to a record-breaking ransomware payment of $75 million.

Russia invokes its nuclear capacity in a UN speech that's full of bile toward the WestRussia’s top diplomat warned against “trying to fight to victory with a nuclear power.”.

'Reckless, irresponsible': EU rejects Putin's nuclear weapon threatRussia's Putin announces a revised nuclear doctrine allowing the use of nuclear weapons against non-nuclear states supported by nuclear powers, referencing Ukraine and its Western allies.

US nuclear plants can double power, add 95GW capacity to existing structures: ReportAccording to the DOE report, 54 sites in 28 states have the room and resources to host additional nuclear power units.

Putin Says Russia Will Consider Attack By Non-Nuclear State Backed By Nuclear Power A 'Joint Attack'Russian President Vladimir Putin announced proposed changes to Moscow's rule book on the use of nuclear weapons, warning that any attack by a non-nuclear state backed by a nuclear-armed nation would be considered a 'joint attack'. Putin said amendments to Russia's nuclear doctrine will define 'the conditions for the use of nuclear weapons' and expand 'the category of states and military alliances in relation to which nuclear deterrence is carried out'.

