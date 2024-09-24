Russia And Iran Using AI To Influence US Election, Intelligence Officials Say

Russia and Iran are using artificial intelligence to influence the American election, U.S. intelligence officials said on Monday.

Russia "has generated the most AI content related to the election, and has done so across all four mediums, text, images, audio and video," an ODNI official said. "The IC also assesses that Russian influence actors were responsible for altering videos of the vice president's speeches," the official said.

"Russia is a much more sophisticated actor in the influence space in general, and they have a better understanding of how U.S. elections work and what states to target," an ODNI official said.

