Russell Westbrook Joins Denver Nuggets Seeking First NBA Championship

Nine-time NBA All-Star Russell Westbrook spent the first 11 seasons of his career with the Oklahoma City Thunder. Traded to the Houston Rockets in 2019, Westbrook spent one season there before getting dealt to the Washington Wizards.
While it didn’t work out between Westbrook and the Lakers, the 2017 MVP still averaged 17.4 points, 7.2 assists, and 6.9 rebounds in 130 games for his hometown team.Both Westbrook and James were in attendance at Sunday’s LA Rams game, and were shown consecutively on the scoreboard. Now with the Denver Nuggets, Westbrook is looking to bring a new dynamic to the 2023 NBA champions alongside Nikola Jokic and that supporting cast.
Russell Westbrook Denver Nuggets NBA Championship Nikola Jokic
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »
Denver Nuggets Reveal Exclusive Look at Russell Westbrook's NBA Offseason WorkoutNine-time NBA All-Star Russell Westbrook is preparing for his first season with the Denver Nuggets
Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »
Damian Lillard's Quote About Russell Westbrook Went ViralDamian Lillard spoke about Denver Nuggets star Russell Westbrook.
Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »
Denver Nuggets Player Officially Changes Jersey Numbers for Russell WestbrookRussell Westbrook will wear a new number with the Denver Nuggets
Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »
NBA Fans React To Russell Westbrook's Heartfelt Instagram PostDenver Nuggets star Russell Westbrook made a post to Instagram.
Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »
Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »