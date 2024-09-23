Rural Pennsylvania School Takes Career Education To Next Level

A rural community in Dauphin County is giving students an opportunity they'll be able to use for life. Upper Dauphin Area High School's 'Building Trades Program' has been around since the early 60s, but the district is taking it to the next level this year."We find it our responsibility to host those problems here locally. So should I say we're a leader here locally? Yeah, I would say that," says Shade.Shade: "It's definitely innovative.

Shade was born and raised in Gratz and is a graduate of Upper Dauphin High School. He's an employee here for a decade and now the superintendent of a district he's known all his life. Shade: "We purchased 67-acres behind us. It's right directly across the street from our high school." The future site of a housing development that students will help build is through "Building Trades Program".

Shade: "It's not just Upper Dauphin students; Halifax, Millersburg, Tri-Valley, Line Mountain if they're interested."

Vocational Training Construction Public Schools Career Development Rural Education

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



CBS21NEWS / 🏆 304. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

‘Demstock’ brings together rural Pennsylvania Democrats who want to ‘jam things up’ for TrumpVice President Kamala Harris, her running mate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, and their spouses made voter calls from a Pennsylvania phone bank before kicking off their “Road to Chicago” bus tour.

Source: NBCNewsHealth - 🏆 707. / 51 Read more »

‘This thing is nuts’: inside Project 2025’s agriculture plan that ‘guts rural communities, rural towns’This is additional taxonomy that helps us with analytics

Source: MSNBC - 🏆 469. / 51 Read more »

Court takes 'naked ballots' case over Pennsylvania mail-in votingPennsylvania’s highest court will decide if counties have to accept provisional ballots cast on election day at polling places by voters whose mail-in ballots lacked secrecy envelopes or were rejected for other flaws.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Trump takes shots at Harris' personality and policies at friendly Pennsylvania town hallTrump sat down with Fox News' Sean Hannity in front of cheering crowd.

Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »

Court takes ‘naked ballots’ case over Pennsylvania mail-in votingThe justices said Friday they will take the case that could determine the fate of thousands of votes that may otherwise be canceled in the Nov. 5 election.

Source: PennLive - 🏆 463. / 53 Read more »

Small Pennsylvania town up in arms over plan to house hundreds of migrants in abandoned schoolNews of the plan to turn the former Scotland School for Veterans Children building in Franklin County into a migrant shelter surfaced publicly this week after the owners of the sprawling property r…

Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »