Ruhle: Harris 'Not Running for Perfect', She's Running Against Trump

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” MSNBC host and NBC Senior Business Analyst Stephanie Ruhle stated that “there are some things you might not know” 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris ’ answer to, but when it comes to her Republican counterpart, former President Donald Trump , “you know his answer to everything.”

Stephens then said, “The question that Americans have, okay — the question — look, I’m an undecided voter, I’m never going to vote for Trump, but I’m not sure I want to vote for Kamala. And my fear is that she doesn’t really have a very good command of what she wants to do as president. It would be great for her to sit down with or George Stephanopoulos or you, Stephanie –.”

Stephens cut in to counter, “Stephanie, the problem people have with Kamala is we don’t know her answer to anything, okay?”Stephens continued, “And that’s why I would never vote for him and people shouldn’t vote for him, but people also expect to have some idea of what the program is of the person you’re supposed to vote for. You’re just not supposed to say well, you have to vote for Y because X is this, that, and the other.

