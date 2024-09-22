Ruhle: Democrats Struggle With Assimilation Even When Immigrants Are Legal

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” MSNBC host and NBC Senior Business Analyst Stephanie Ruhle stated that Democrats tend to respond to the concerns about the migrant surge in Springfield, Ohio, by saying, “it’s not illegal, they’re here legally.” But “even if they’re here legally and even if that is the fabric of the United States,” the U.S. has had issues with assimilating migrants.

Ruhle responded, “And Democrats will immediately say, but it’s not illegal, they’re here legally. But, hold on, even if they’re here legally and even if that is the fabric of the United States, since our country was founded, we’ve struggled with assimilating to immigrants, whether it was Irish people or Italian people, and take the opportunity to help educate people, rather than just say, get with it or you’re out of favor.

