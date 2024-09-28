Rubio’s Coastal Grill Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy After Closing 13 Locations

Rubio’s Coastal Grill has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy days after announcing they've closed 13 locations in San Diego .

Co-founder Ralph Rubio will continue with the company and will provide"his usual inspiration and energy going forward," the company said.Rubio's said that daily operations at its remaining 86 Rubio's restaurants in California, Arizona and Nevada will continue with business as usual.

