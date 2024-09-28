Rourke Throws For 359 Yards, Indiana Defense Holds On To Beat Opponent

Kurtis Rourke threw for a season-high 359 yards and three touchdowns Saturday, and the Indiana defense came up with stop after stop over the final 22 minutes.First-year coach Curt Cignetti promised he would change the Indiana Hoosiers football program.and the Indiana defense came up with stop after stop over the final 22 minutes
They’ve opened the season with five consecutive wins for just the third time in school history, and now they’re chasing even bigger goals.Elijah Sarratt seven times for 128 yards and one score. Maryland suffered its first loss to the Hoosiers since 2020 despite getting three TD passes from Billy Edwards Jr. and a season-best 75-yard TD run from Roman Hemby.“Give them credit, they’re a good team,” Maryland coach Mike Locksley said. “We knew they would be the best team we’ve faced and we knew they had a good team and we had to match it. Now we have a bye week, so we have to sit in it for a couple of weeks.” to give Indiana a brief 21-14 lead.
College Football Indiana Hoosiers Kurtis Rourke Defense Victory
