Rookie QB Jayden Daniels shines with 293 total yards and three TDs as Commanders edge Bengals

Rookie QB Jayden Daniels shows out on Monday night with 293 total yards and three touchdowns as the Commanders hold off the Bengals 38-33. John Keim covers the Washington Commanders for ESPN. He joined ESPN in 2013 after a stint with the Washington Post. He started covering the team in 1994 for the Journal Newspapers and later for the Washington Examiner. He has authored/co-authored four books.

Daniels completed 21 of 23 passes for 254 yards and two touchdowns, while running for one more to help the Commanders win on the road. After the game, numerousAccording to the NFL, Daniels became the first player since at least 1950 to throw for 250 yards and more than one touchdown while also rushing for a score and completing at least 90% of his passes. His 91.3 completion percentage was the highest ever in a game for a rookie. He rushed for another 39 yards -- and now has 171 on the season.

But what Quinn doesn't want to do is compare him to what has happened here in the past -- or to anyone else for that matter. After the Commanders drafted Daniels, he said he didn't feel any pressure because of Washington's struggles at the position. This is the seventh consecutive campaign the Commanders have started a new quarterback to open the season. They started 10 in the past five years overall. And no quarterback has been the primary starter for more than three consecutive years since Mark Rypien from 1989 to 1994.

