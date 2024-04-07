Roman Reigns and The Rock Defeat Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40

Roman Reigns and The Rock reminded Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins just how steep the mountain was to get to the top of the WWE at WrestleMania 40 on Saturday night. The Rock pinned Rhodes after an acknowledgment to The Bloodline and some trash talk to Rhodes’ mother. It was far from an easy match for The Bloodline. It turned into an all-out slobberknocker. CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM The match had stakes for Night 2.
If Reigns and The Rock won, the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship match will be contested under Bloodline Rules. If Rhodes and Rollins won, then the match would be free of any members of The Bloodline. After dramatic entrances, Reigns and Rollins locked up to start the match. Rhodes also locked up with Reigns for a few moments before The Rock was tagged in. The Rock, making his first appearance in a WWE ring in eight years, went head-to-head with Rollins. The Rock hit Rollins with a clothesline and called on Rhodes to get into the rin
Roman Reigns The Rock Cody Rhodes Seth Rollins Wrestlemania 40 WWE Bloodline Rules Undisputed Universal Championship
