Roger Vivier Brings A Touch Of Garden Chic To Paris

Each season in Paris, Roger Vivier stages a spellbinding presentation that mixes fashion with a little bit of performance, artisanal craft and a lot of celebs. And, so on chilly Friday in Paris, the brand took over the Hôtel de Boisgelin and brought a garden-themed collection to life, complete with golden palm trees and rococo chandeliers, cabbage patches full of suede crystal-covered kitten heels, and an exceptional amount of rosy pink and muted mint green hues.

A favorite of Hollywood icon Marlene Dietrich–the Marlene shoe, originally created by Roger Vivier in 1955, was now reimagined as an embellished mule and a sandal. “The theme of the collection is quite direct,” says Felloni with a laugh. “It's quite simple and I think that now everybody, especially designers of course, I think for me it's the right choice to focus on what we really love and what we are comfortable with.

Roger Vivier Spring 2025 Paris Fashion Week Gherardo Felloni Garden-Themed Collection

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



voguemagazine / 🏆 715. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Emily Smith Brings the Artist’s Touch to Lafayette 148’s Spring CollectionThe brand's Creative Director Emily Smith brought an artist's touch to the brand's spring 2025 ready-to-wear collection.

Source: wwd - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

EXCLUSIVE: Alain Ducasse Brings Warm, Informal Touch to Maison BaccaratAlain Ducasse has opened a new restaurant, bar and wine-tasting destination at Maison Baccarat in Paris, a scene for season four of 'Emily in Paris.'

Source: wwd - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

Biden is putting personal touch on Asia-Pacific diplomacy in his final months in officePresident Joe Biden is looking to showcase the Indo-Pacific partnership he nurtured since taking office as he hosts the leaders of Australia, Japan and India in his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware, on Saturday. He also has an eye on his legacy before he leaves office in four months.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Should We All Be Able To Touch Our Toes?Jillian Wilson is the Wellness Reporter at HuffPost. She started her career at Visit Philadelphia, where she wrote about things to do and see in the Philadelphia region. Since then, she has covered lifestyle beats like wellness, fitness, health, tourism and food, all with a strong service journalism angle. She is a graduate of Temple University.

Source: HuffPostParents - 🏆 414. / 53 Read more »

7 Things You Touch Every Day That Are Filthier Than Your Toilet SeatFerozan has 20 years of experience writing and editing in the health, wellness, and celebrity realm.

Source: BestLifeOnline - 🏆 533. / 51 Read more »

AI industry uses light lobbying touch to educate Congress from corporate perspectiveEducation has become a primary goal of artificial intelligence interests in Washington

Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »