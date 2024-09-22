Rodent In Plane Meal Forces Norway To Spain Flight To Land

A passenger airplane traveling from Norway to Spain was forced to land after a rodent popped out of one of its in-flight meals.The Scandinavian Airlines flight — traveling from Oslo to Malaga on Wednesday — was diverted from its route after a critter startled a woman opening her airline-provided food.

"This is something that happens extremely rarely," Scandinavian Airlines spokesperson Oystein Schmidt told Agence France-Presse. SOME DELTA AIR LINES PASSENGERS HIT WITH EAR PAIN, BLOODY NOSES AFTER POSSIBLE CABIN PRESSURIZATION ISSUEHe continued, "We have established procedures for such situations, which also include a review with our suppliers to ensure this does not happen again.

Plane Rodent Meal Emergency Landing Scandinavia Airlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



KTVU / 🏆 465. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Passenger Plane Diverted After Rodent Pops Out of In-Flight MealA Scandinavian Airlines flight traveling from Oslo to Malaga was forced to land in Copenhagen after a rodent emerged from a passenger's meal. The incident caused some alarm among passengers, but the situation remained relatively calm.

Source: FoxBusiness - 🏆 458. / 53 Read more »

Rodent Found in Airline Meal Forces Plane to Make Emergency LandingA Scandinavian Airlines flight from Oslo to Malaga was diverted to Copenhagen after a rodent emerged from an in-flight meal, startling passengers. The incident caused no injuries, and the flight resumed its journey after a few hours.

Source: FoxBusiness - 🏆 458. / 53 Read more »

Dunkin' unveils $6 meal deal, joining fast food value meal crazeJustin Boggs is a writer for the E.W. Scripps company. Justin covers anything from politics to sports and entertainment.

Source: 10News - 🏆 732. / 50 Read more »

Alaska Airlines plane blows tires while avoiding colliding with plane on Nashville runwayThe take-off attempt of a full Alaska Airlines flight ended abruptly Thursday at Nashville International Airport.

Source: KXDF News 13 - 🏆 266. / 63 Read more »

Delta flight clips another plane on taxiway at Atlanta airport, knocks off smaller plane's tailNo one was injured on either plane, according to Delta.

Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »

Alaska Airlines pilot had no idea Boeing plane had giant hole 'until we landed,' then feared passengers were sucked out mid-flightPlane passenger captures moment Alaska Airlines plane door blows out mid-flight

Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »