Rodent Found in Airline Meal Forces Plane to Make Emergency Landing

A passenger airplane traveling from Norway to Spain was forced to land after a rodent popped out of one of its in-flight meals. The Scandinavian Airlines flight — traveling from Oslo to Malaga on Wednesday — was diverted from its route after a critter startled a woman opening her airline-provided food.

Jarle Borrestad, a passenger on the plane that witnessed the rodent spring out of a nearby woman's packaged meal, told the BBC that those aboard the flight remained generally calm. "This is something that happens extremely rarely," Scandinavian Airlines spokesperson Oystein Schmidt told Agence France-Presse.

The pit stop lasted only a few hours, Borrestad told the BBC.

