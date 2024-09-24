Rocksboro Apartments: Boutique Living & Prime Dupont Circle Location

Boutique living and an extraordinary location on R street in Dupont, Rocksboro Apartments is within easy reach of the Dupont Circle Metro station.
You deserve to treat yourself to the lifestyle offered at this community. Not to mention, the rent is inclusive of ALL utilities .Easy Access to Whole Foods & City CenterBorger Residential | Equal Housing Opportunity ” We will not refuse to rent a rental unit to a person because the person will provide the rental payment, in whole or in part, through a voucher for rental housing assistance provided by the District or Federal Government.”
Ed. Note: PoPville is not affiliated with any 'Rental of the Day' properties. Rent at your own risk and proceed with caution as you would with all Craigslist/online listings.
Apartments Dupont Circle Washington DC Boutique Living Pet Friendly
