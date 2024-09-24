Rock Climber Dies After Falling at Devil's Tower National Monument

Jon HaworthA 21-year-old rock climber died after "sustaining major injuries" while climbing Devil's Tower National Monument in Wyoming , authorities said.

"Porter's partner was stranded and later rescued from the wall of the Tower, with help from Devils Tower Lodge Climbing Guides and Buck Wild Climbing Guides," officials said. "While climbing fatalities at Devils Tower are infrequent, it is still inherently dangerous," park officials said. "Check the local weather forecast before climbing and observe changing weather conditions," officials said. "Watch for animals ... Consult multiple sources for information on a route, as suggested gear varies between guidebooks."

Rock Climbing Accident Death Devils Tower Wyoming

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



abc7newsbayarea / 🏆 529. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

21-year-old climber dies after sustaining 'major injuries' in fall off Devil's TowerIn the 100-year history at the Tower, there's only been seven climbing deaths.

Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »

Tower of God Season 2 Ep. 9 'One-Winged Devil' Picked Up The PaceWatch Tower of God Season 2 on Crunchyroll! https://got.cr/cc-togs2pv Read on Webtoon: http://bit.ly/3cDYrCB Reach the top, and everything will be yours. At the top of the tower exists everything in this world, and all of it can be yours. You can become a god.

Source: bleedingcool - 🏆 20. / 69 Read more »

Former SJSU lineman Wes Schweitzer is Jets’ foremost rock climber — at 325 poundsMichael is a digital sports strategist for Bay Area News Group. The Denver-area native went to Arizona State's Cronkite School of Journalism and worked several years in Phoenix before coming to Northern California, mostly for the fish tacos.

Source: mercnews - 🏆 88. / 68 Read more »

Giants-led Mission Rock opens second apartment towerSan Francisco Giants President and CEO Larry Baer celebrated the opening of a second 23-story apartment tower in Mission Rock this week

Source: sfexaminer - 🏆 236. / 63 Read more »

Former NFL Player Mark Pattison Tackles The EigerFormer NFL wide receiver and Seven Summits climber returns to the Alps to conquer the Eiger.

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »

First responders climb Tower of the Americas in remembrance of 9/11In remembrance of the lives lost during the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11 2001, first responders will climb the stairs at the Tower of the Americas twice in downtown San Antonio on Wednesday morning.

Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »