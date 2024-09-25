Robert Rand Slams 'Monsters' For Fabricating Incestuous Relationship Between Menendez Brothers

, has sparked a huge controversy due to its contentious subject matter. Viewers have raised concerns about the supposedly incorrect portrayal of the Menendez brothers’ story. One of the opposing voices is Robert Rand , the author responsible for composing The Menendez Murders, the definitive novel regarding the siblings’ crime. Recently, he disclosed that the suggested incestuous relationship showcased between Lyle and Erik Menendez in the show is completely false.

The trial expert then clarified his stance on the relationship shared between Erik and Lyle Menendez. “I believe the only physical contact they might have had is what Lyle testified, that when Lyle was eight years old, he took Erik out in the woods and played with him with a toothbrush — which is what Jose had done with him,” Rand stated. “And so I certainly wouldn’t call that a sexual relationship of any sort. It’s a response to trauma.”

Interestingly, Netflix’s Monsters Season 2 presents multiple scenes that hint at a much more twisted relationship between the Menendez duo. The two share physically intimate moments in several sequences, including a scene in Episode 6 where the brothers are seen showering together.for telling “awful lies” about his and Lyle’s lives. Moreover, the Donovan Correctional Facility resident expressed disappointment in showrunner Ryan Murphy for his naive approach to the brothers’ story.

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story premiered all its episodes on September 19 and is now available for streaming on Netflix.Apoorv is an SEO Contributing Writer for ComingSoon. A dedicated cinephile inside and out, Apoorv's passion for content creation motivated him to ditch the software sector in favour of pursuing a career in the entertainment industry. He is also an avid sports enthusiast, with football topping his favorites list.

Menendez Brothers Netflix Monsters Robert Rand Incest

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



comingsoonnet / 🏆 578. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Netflix’s ‘Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story’ Draws Response From Erik MenendezI’ve been writing about video games, television and movies for Forbes for over 10 years, and you may have seen my reviews on Rotten Tomatoes and Metacritic. I cover all manner of console and PC games, but if it’s about looting or shooting, I’m definitely there. If I’m watching something, it’s usually science fiction, horror or superheroic.

Source: ForbesTech - 🏆 318. / 59 Read more »

Erik Menendez Criticizes Netflix's 'Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story'Erik Menendez, serving a life sentence for the 1989 murders of his parents, has spoken out against Ryan Murphy's new Netflix series 'Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story', accusing it of perpetuating lies and damaging portrayals.

Source: NBCLA - 🏆 319. / 59 Read more »

Erik Menendez Criticizes Ryan Murphy's 'Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story'Erik Menendez, one half of the infamous brother duo convicted of murdering their parents in 1989, has publicly criticized Ryan Murphy's latest true crime series on Netflix. He accuses the show of perpetuating lies and harmful stereotypes about him and his brother Lyle.

Source: NBCLA - 🏆 319. / 59 Read more »

Ryan Murphy Reacts to Erik Menendez’s Criticism of Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story“I think it’s interesting that he’s issued a statement without having seen the show,” Murphy said of the younger Menendez brother, who last week slammed the Netflix series for “blatant lies.”

Source: VanityFair - 🏆 391. / 55 Read more »

Lyle & Erik Menendez's Connection To O.J. Simpson ExplainedNicholas Alexander Chavez as Lyle Menendez and Cooper Koch as Erik Menendez in Monsters on Netflix

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

Netflix's 'Menendez Story' Faces Criticism from Erik Menendez and ViewersNetflix's new series about the Menendez brothers has drawn criticism, particularly after a clip showing the brothers kissing went viral. Erik Menendez himself has publicly criticized the show, alleging inaccuracies and misrepresentations of events.

Source: BuzzFeed - 🏆 730. / 51 Read more »