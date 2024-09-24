Robert Hunter: The Lyricist Who Shaped the Grateful Dead's Sound

Robert Hunter was never actually a member of the Grateful Dead . But as the primary writing partner for their singer/guitarist/guru Jerry Garcia , he had a heavy hand in constructing both the lore and the repertoire of this most Cultish of Cult Bands.
By 1962 at the ripe old age of 19-20 he had already met Garcia, their initial encounter at a playhouse where the future Head Dead was a volunteer lighting technician. In real time, Hunter began jotting notes about their daily lives with a rotating cast of characters, weirdos, bohemians, intellectuals and proto-hippies.
And now, five years after his death at the age of 78, Deadheads can finally experience this unique chronicle officially with the publication ofHunter’s early impressions of Garcia showcase the writer’s inner wit and powers of interpretive observation. “He practiced guitar anywhere from 24 to 38 hours a day” Hunter wrote at the time, noting his friend often indulged in the “act of being Jerry.”
