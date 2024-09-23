Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Partners With Trump To 'Transform' US Medicine And Agriculture

, explained in a new ad that he is partnering with the former president to “transform” the nation’s medicine and agriculture. He stated that the main tactic to do this would be to “clean up” public health agencies like the

“Those agencies have become sock puppets of the industries they’re supposed to regulate,” Kennedy said. “President Trump and I are going to replace the corrupt industry-captured officials with honest public service. We’re going to steer resources to meet our nation’s biggest health challenge: chronic disease. We’re going to identify its root cause, and we’re going to eliminate those exposures.

Robert F Kennedy Jr. Donald Trump Healthcare Agriculture Chronic Disease

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



dcexaminer / 🏆 6. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Robert Pattinson, Robert Pattinson, and Robert Pattinson star in the Mickey 17 trailerRobert Pattinson, Robert Pattinson, and Robert Pattinson star in the Mickey 17 trailer

Source: TheAVClub - 🏆 340. / 59 Read more »

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. says he’s suspending his presidential bid and backing Donald TrumpKennedy says he will seek to remove his name from the ballot in battleground states.

Source: OakTribNews - 🏆 597. / 51 Read more »

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. suspende su campaña independiente a la presidencia y respalda a Donald TrumpKennedy dijo que sus encuestas internas habían mostrado que su presencia en la contienda afectaría a Trump y ayudaría a la candidata demócrata Kamala Harris

Source: latimes - 🏆 11. / 82 Read more »

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Suspends Campaign, Supports TrumpRobert F. Kennedy Jr. announced he's suspending his campaign for president Friday in Phoenix, saying he's supporting Republican nominee Donald J. Trump.

Source: TMZ - 🏆 379. / 59 Read more »

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., Steps Aside for Donald TrumpClare Malone on Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.,’s decision to suspend his third-party Presidential candidacy and endorse Donald Trump.

Source: NewYorker - 🏆 90. / 67 Read more »

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.: Wife Cheryl Hines Urged Him to Meet with TrumpSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »