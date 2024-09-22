Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Allegedly Engaged in 'Digital Affair' With Journalist

New details have emerged about the pair’s “digital” affair, including that Kennedy repeatedly blocked and then unblocked her number to see her “increasingly pornographic photos.”Allies of the former independent presidential candidate say that after Nuzzi interviewed the then White House hopeful in California for an article she pursued him “aggressively.

“Once unblocked, she bombarded him with increasingly pornographic photos and videos that he found difficult to resist,” she continued. The then-environmental lawyer used the term “mugged” as if he was an unwilling participant when being unfaithful, and “victory” when he did not succumb to a woman’s temptations. In Kennedy’s version, he was entirely innocent. More than two decades later, the nephew of President John F. Kennedy’s tune has seemingly not changed.

“It’s absolutely untrue that she was the aggressor, but both parties were aware of how high pressure and high risk the circumstances were and for that reason their communication was very on and off,” a person close to the politics reporter told theNuzzi and Kennedy’s alleged romantic entanglement began sometime after they met during his third-party presidential run last year and remained strictly digital. According to, the two began “sexting” with Nuzzi sending Kennedy “demure” nude photographs.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Journalist Affair Digital Relationship Allegations

