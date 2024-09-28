Robert De Niro Again Rails Against Trump During New York Film Festival

, on track, the rabidly anti- Trump actor Robert De Niro insisted on going off the rails to attack the former president.as a film about the fall of the Roman Empire using modern-day America as a stand-in. This film, the director hasDuring Monday’s Q&A session that was part of the New York Film Festival , Coppola spoke of the theme in his film of cities falling and being rebuilt, but De Niro used the discussion as an excuse to jump right into the 2024 election.star railed.

Coppola desperately tried to keep the event on track to advertise for his movie, but neither Ni Niro nor director Spike Lee were interested in talking“This election is going to be very, very close. I’m a big sports fan and, the expression you used, it’s not over ’till it’s over. We cannot just think that the game is over when it’s no,” Lee said, adding, “vote and show up.”

Coppola again tried to steer the talk back to the film by noting that he purposefully hired actors with a more politically conservative viewpoint, but Di Niro again launched into an attack on Trump. “Just imagine Donald Trump directing this film. It’ll never go anywhere, from total craziness. He cannot do anything. He cannot hold anything together,” Di Niro foamed, before adding that Trump “wants to destroy the country.”alleged

that Trump will never give up power and accused Trump of having delusions of thinking “he’s a Gangster.”Israel’s Military Says Hezbollah Leader Hassan Nasrallah Was Killed in Beirut StrikeNBC News: How Kamala Harris’s Celeb-Heavy Campaign Could Hurt HerIDF on U.S. Ceasefire Calls: Hezbollah Attacked Us for a Year and ‘No One Talked About a Ceasefire’ Until We Fought BackHezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah transformed the militant group into a potent regional forceU.S. Amb. to U.N.

Robert De Niro Trump Election 2024 Francis Ford Coppola New York Film Festival

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Robert De Niro Jumps Off Script To Attack Trump During New York Film FestivalDuring a Q&A session at the New York Film Festival, actor Robert De Niro used the opportunity to launch into a political tirade against former President Donald Trump, hijacking a discussion about Francis Ford Coppola's new film.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

Robert De Niro: Trump Won't Ever Give Up Power, Thinks He's a GangsterActor Robert De Niro reiterates his criticism of former President Donald Trump, claiming he will never relinquish power if re-elected and likening him to a gangster. De Niro also participated in a fundraiser for Kamala Harris and urged Democrats to remain vigilant ahead of the election.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

Robert De Niro: Trump Will Never Give Up Power, Thinks He's a GangsterActor Robert De Niro continues his outspoken criticism of former President Donald Trump, stating he believes Trump will never relinquish power if re-elected and comparing him to a gangster. De Niro also participated in fundraisers for Vice President Kamala Harris and urged Democrats to remain vigilant in the upcoming election.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

Robert De Niro Repeatedly Derails ‘Megalopolis’ Q&A With Anti-Trump TiradesSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

Robert De Niro Criticizes Donald Trump at ‘Megalopolis’ Screening: ‘He Cannot Do Anything’Robert De Niro spoke at an event for Francis Ford Coppola's 'Megalopolis' in NYC and criticized Donald Trump.

Source: RollingStone - 🏆 483. / 51 Read more »

Robert Pattinson, Robert Pattinson, and Robert Pattinson star in the Mickey 17 trailerRobert Pattinson, Robert Pattinson, and Robert Pattinson star in the Mickey 17 trailer

Source: TheAVClub - 🏆 340. / 59 Read more »