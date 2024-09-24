Robert B. Green Elementary Named A National Blue Ribbon School

Robert B. Green Elementary at Riverside Park has been honored by the U.S. Department of Education as a 2024 National Blue Ribbon School — the only campus in Bexar County this year to receive the distinction. U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona recognized 356 schools with the award, including 31 in Texas, for high performance and a clear vision of instructional excellence.

National Blue Ribbon schools showcase effective teaching methods and staff professional development, with data-driven instruction and collaboration among families, communities, and educators. Green principal Jennifer Soto said the award “reaffirms our district’s efforts and encourages us to stay focused on our goals.

