Road Design Matters More Than Speed Limits When It Comes To Pedestrian Safety

A pedestrian walks on a Tudor Road median near Lake Otis Parkway before crossing outside the crosswalk on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024.
Walking in Anchorage is not a pleasant experience. Some years ago during an icy February, I attempted to walk on 36th Avenue from the Seward Highway to Denali Street with my son in a sturdy running stroller. The experience was not only terrifying, it was almost impossible. The sidewalks were not cleared and I had to walk with the stroller on the side of the road for most of the journey while drivers honked and, in one case, threatened me.
I would also recommend that simply increasing the pedestrian crosswalk light times will also reduce the likelihood of pedestrian injuries and fatalities. For instance, to cross over the Seward Highway on 36th Avenue, one could not realistically walk — they would need to run to make it to the other side before the light changed.
