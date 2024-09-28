Rizzo's double clinches playoff berth for Yankees

Assured at least an American League wild card, New York has made the playoffs six times in Aaron Boone’s seven seasons as manager Anthony Rizzo hit a tie-breaking double in the 10th inning and drove in both runs for New York as the Rizzo lined the first pitch of the inning from reliever Collin Snider down the right-field line to score automatic runner Jasson Domínguez from second.
Seattle remained five games behind first-place Houston in the AL West and three back of Minnesota for the league's last wild card.The Yankees managed only two hits against Seattle starter Bryce Miller, but Rizzo gave them an early lead with a single in the second for his first RBI since Sept. 2.Miller struck out eight over six innings while issuing four walks . After a bumpy first few innings, he worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the third and retired the final 10 hitters he faced.
“Our goal is to win the division,” Cortes said. “I knew how important it was today for us to clinch. Last year we didn't clinch, so having this opportunity to pitch in this game and be able to help out the guys to go out there and throw up zeros and win, it was everything for us today.” Cal Raleigh singled leading off the bottom of the 10th to send Rodríguez, the automatic runner, from second to third. But the Mariners' star was picked off after scampering into foul territory to dodge a flying bat that slipped out of the hands of Randy Arozarena on a strikeout, completing a strange double play.
Yankees Playoffs Anthony Rizzo MLB
