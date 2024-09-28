River Phoenix: From Street Corner to Hollywood Stardom

River Phoenix was born on August 23, 1970, in Madras, Oregon, the eldest of 5 siblings. Phoenix's family moved across the country when he was very young and at times, in the actor's own words, they lived in a"desperate situation." Phoenix often played guitar while he and his sister sang on street corners for money and food, and he never attended formal school.
Watching the trailer for A Night in the Life of Jimmy Reardon, gives the impression of a zany teen comedy, but is more of a poignant coming-of-age movie that Phoenix was so brilliant at. There is a director's cut available under the title Aren't You Even Gonna Kiss Me Goodbye?, which was also the title of director Richert's original 1966 novel, with the most significant difference being the voice of the narrator.
"After watching Phoenix in The Thing Called Love , it's easy to see how he drew the interest of a talent agent while busking on the LA streets as a youngster." As well as getting to witness Keanu Reeves as a clumsy killer, I Love You to Death offers Phoenix fans a rare opportunity to see him play a genuinely funny role, and he really holds his own alongside comedy pros like Ullman and Klein. This deliciously dark comedy is loosely based on the true story of Frances Toto and her four unsuccessful attempts to kill her cheating husband in Allentown, Pennsylvania in 1984.
Based on the novel by Paul Theroux, The Mosquito Coast was remade as a family drama series for Apple TV+, starring the author's nephew Justin Theroux in the lead role. The series is entertaining, but it lacks the dazzling performances of legendary actors like Phoenix, Ford and Mirren. The film version earned Phoenix a well-deserved Young Artist Award for Best Young Male Superstar in Motion Pictures for his role as Fox's eldest son, Charlie.
