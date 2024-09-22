Rich Lowry's ISU Appearance Cancelled Amidst Controversy

Rich Lowry , the editor-in-chief of the conservative publication The National Review , was scheduled to speak at ISU on September 30th. However, the appearance has been canceled due to recent controversy surrounding Lowry's comments on Haitian migrants during an interview on The Megyn Kelly Show. Some viewers interpreted his words as a racial slur, while others believed it was a simple misspoken phrase.

National Public Radio, despite receiving taxpayer funding, amplified these accusations against Lowry without proper context. Lowry expressed his disappointment over the cancellation in an article, mentioning that he has also been disinvited by the Badger Institute, a right-of-center think tank in Wisconsin.

Rich Lowry National Review ISU Cancel Culture Controversy

