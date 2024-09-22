Rhino Population Slowly Increasing But Poaching Still a Threat

Psychologist says Georgia high school shooting could have influenced threats at Northeast Florida schoolsGet ready to travel this fall with these Insider DealsFILE - A black rhino, on the Red List of Threatened Species according to IUCN , eats grass at Nairobi National Park, on the outskirts of Nairobi, on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024 in Nairobi, Kenya.

Rhinos face various environmental threats like habitat loss due to development and climate change but poaching, based on the belief that their horns have medicinal uses, remains the top threat. Known as mega herbivores that mow the parks and create inroads for other herbivores, rhinos are also good for establishing forests by ingesting seeds and spreading them across the parks in their dung.

