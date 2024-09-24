Revisiting the Body Shaming of Celebrities in the 2000s

Looking back at the 2000s is wild. So much of that time period is characterised by body shaming , fatphobia, diet culture and toxic beauty ideals that were projected onto female celebrities and then, in turn, passed down to young, impressionable minds.
Looking at these images now, it's laughable that Jessica was ridiculed for wearing"mum jeans" because those are the exact style of jeans that are considered fashionable now., in which she starred alongside Paris Hilton. Nicole was, of course, not fat, but the media immediately branded her as such — which led to all of us believing it too.is — like many films released during the 2000s — a product of its time.
Body Shaming Celebirties 2000S Beauty Standards Media Influence
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: BuzzFeed - 🏆 730. / 51 Read more »
Source: usweekly - 🏆 390. / 55 Read more »
Source: njdotcom - 🏆 282. / 63 Read more »
Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »
Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »
Source: voguemagazine - 🏆 715. / 51 Read more »